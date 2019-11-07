Fresh off of making history as one of the first women to ever compete in a pro wrestling match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Natalya Neidhart took some time to speak with Busted Open Radio about how inspired she felt competing at the event. Nattie admitted that she was overwhelmed with emotion before she even stepped out of the Gorilla position onto the stage.

"I was crying before I even left Gorilla [position]," Natalya admitted. "I almost felt like I was just so overwhelmed with emotion because I knew this match was bigger than me, I knew it was bigger than Lacey [Evans], I knew it was bigger than WWE. There was nothing like this that the women in WWE have ever done before, and like Mark [Henry] said, the magnitude of being the first - the experience was just transcending. It was for little girls and women everywhere that have had a dream, and that we got to open doors that had never been opened before. That was just overflowing in my heart."

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry asked Natalya what it would be like if someday a young girl in the audience becomes a WWE Superstar because of the match they had at Crown Jewel, and Natalya admitted that it would fill her with inspiration similar to how she felt at the event. She says that these incomparable moments are the true essence of what being a WWE performer is all about.

"I'm going to feel so incredibly inspired [if any girls in the crowd will want to pursue wrestling now], because that's the way that I felt walking out to the ring. To me, that's what life is all about. That's why that feeling was transcending. This is more than just wrestling, it's about moments - creating moments," Nattie explained. "The moments are what last forever, not all the championships, not all the goals. I mean, granted, listen, I'll take a couple of championships if I can get 'em. But it's about the moments. It's about the way people make you feel and to be able to inspire little girls. I was so inspired walking down that ramp, and I was almost so overwhelmed with emotion I almost felt like I couldn't feel my legs when I was walking down to the ring. It was just a surreal, almost out-of-body experience."

