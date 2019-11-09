A new episode of WWE Table For 3 will air on the WWE Network after this week's RAW. According to WWE Network News, the program is titled "Mealing and Dealing."

They also announced that the guests for the show are Shane McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Prichard.

The episode before included John "Bradshaw" Layfield, Ron Simmons, and Teddy Long. The three talked about their favorite road stories and argued about who was going to pay the bill.