As reported earlier today, NWA had to temporarily pull its latest NWA Powerrrr episode because of comments made by Jim Cornette.

Jim Cornette's comment that offended fans was, "Trevor Murdoch is the only person who can strap a bucket of fried chicken to his back and ride a motor scooter across Ethiopia. Trevor Murdoch can take care of himself!"

NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis gave a statement tonight about the situation on Twitter.

In his statement, he wrote, "This is no way speaking on behalf of the NWA, I am absolutely speaking for myself: I thought the comment was in poor taste and unnecessary. I totally understand why it caused many to be upset. It was a lack of judgment or sensitivity. I have worked really hard along with many others on this team to make this brand mean something again and this is not how I want NWA to be trending."

Aldis also tweeted, "I'm sorry for the inappropriate remarks and am glad to see they have been promptly edited out. I hope this is the first and last time an episode of #NWAPowerrr is overshadowed by something like this."

The episode has since been edited and uploaded back on NWA's YouTube channel.

Below is Nick Aldis' tweet: