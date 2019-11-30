NWA has just posted about NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis going face to face with The Great Muta at WrestleCade.

During the confrontation, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion laid down the title and told Muta, 'anytime....anywhere.'

NWA's full tweet, "BREAKING from @WrestleCade. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis went face to face with Wrestling legend and former NWA Worlds Champion The Great Muta. Aldis laid down the title and told Muta anytime... anywhere."

As noted in the past, Aldis answered The Great Muta after being asked about which former NWA Champion he would like to wrestle in the future.

WrestleCade runs from November 29 through December 1. The wrestling convention is at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC.

