- As noted, Alexa Bliss returned on last night's SmackDown to make the save for Nikki Cross. In the video above, an excited Nikki Cross talks about Bliss' return.

"She's fine now, it's a miracle! She's fine now," Cross said. "I'm just so happy she's back, did you hear Birmingham? They were so happy! I'm so happy!"

- On November 26, Luke Harper filed to trademark his indie ring name, Brodie Lee, according to PWInsider. As noted, Harper requested his release earlier this year, but WWE added another six months to his contract due to time missed for wrist surgery, keeping him with the company until early 2020. Harper made a couple appearances in September and October.

- Drew Gulak lost to Mustafa Ali on last night's SmackDown and spoke to Cathy Kelley about his loss after the match.

"I think I finally figured out what the problem is with me," Gulak said. "I tell it like it is, I see something wrong, I want to correct it. The problem isn't that I don't care. I went out against Mustafa Ali—who I know very well—and who hasn't changed a bit! And I lost. I'm not indifferent because of that, I'm better because of that because what doesn't take us out, makes us stronger."