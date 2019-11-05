Following the craziness that will be two Wrestle Kingdom 14 cards, New Japan Pro Wrestling will be back in action on January 6 for New Year Dash!!

Already announced for the card will be Jushin Thunder Liger's retirement ceremony. Prior to that, he will be wrestling on both nights of Wrestle Kingdom. During night one, Liger will be teaming up with Tiger Mask, Tatsumi Fujinami and The Great Sasuke to take on Ryusuke Taguchi, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, Shinjiro Otani and Naoki Sano. In Liger's corner will be El Samurai while Kuniaki Kobayashi (who Liger debuted the current character against) will be in the opposite corner. Norio Honaga will be the special guest referee. Each person involved in the bout has had a history with Liger in some way or another.

While Liger is all set, what will be happening during the rest of the card is a mystery. NJPW has decided to throw a curveball by not announcing anything until the first bell. The company announced that the card will be announced exactly at 6:30 p.m.

New Year Dash!! will be taking place inside the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.