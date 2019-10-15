Two huge bouts have been made official for night one of Wrestle Kingdom 14 on January 4.

First, New Japan Pro Wrestling held a press conference confirming that Kazuchika Okada would be defending his IWGP Heavyweight Championship against Kota Ibushi. It was also announced that there will be no more defenses of Ibushi's G1 Climax briefcase. After winning the G1 against Jay White, Ibushi defended the opportunity at the belt against KENTA at Destruction at Kagoshima and EVIL at King of Pro-Wrestling. There will also be no more IWGP Heavyweight Title matches prior to Wrestle Kingdom.

During the conference, Ibushi stated that Okada has held the title for too long. He also said it is time he surpassed Okada as the best.

Ibushi: You've had that (IWGP title) too long. I really think you are truly the best. But I want to show you that I can surpass even you. That I am the strongest there is.

Okada (in response): Sorry for being too good.#njpw #njwk14 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 15, 2019

Okada went on to state that he will be willing to defend the IWGP Heavyweight Title on both nights of Wrestle Kingdom 14, if he was to defeat Ibushi on the fourth.

Another announcement during the press conference were the plans for Jushin Thunder Liger's retirement bout. During night one of Wrestle Kingdom, Liger will be teaming up with Tiger Mask, Tatsumi Fujinami and The Great Sasuke to take on Ryusuke Taguchi, Tatsuhito Takaiwa, Shinjiro Otani and Naoki Sano. In Liger's corner will be El Samurai while Kuniaki Kobayashi (who Liger debuted the current character against) will be in the opposite corner. Norio Honaga will be the special guest referee. Each person invovled in the bout has had a history with Liger in some way or another.

Liger will also have a second retirement match on night two on January 5. His opponent has not been announced, but Liger is hoping it is someone he has not wrestled against before. Finally, there will be a special retirement ceremony for Liger on January 6 at New Year Dash inside the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo.