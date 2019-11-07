Former Impact Knockout ODB had a successful food truck that unfortunately burned down recently. That's when her Impact family stepped in and helped out as 100 percent of the proceeds from their upcoming NYC show will go to help ODB out.

She will also be on hand for the New York shows and she talked about a potential return to the Knockouts Division when she spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"It's like, 'Oh sh*t!' Could this be another run for me? It's crazy how bad things happen and then better things come out of it. I'm open for anything so whatever we can do to keep going. I can still go so bring on the Knockouts," teased ODB.

"I always bring my gear but I can also kick ass in my jeans. You better watch out because you never know what I'm gonna do."

ODB was a four-time Knockouts champion and she speaks highly of the current champion, Taya Valkyrie.

"We've never met so I'm very excited to meet her. I like her. I like her style and she kinda reminds me of me," revealed ODB. "She's different and she's a bigger girl. I hope she hangs onto that title for a while unless someone like me takes it away from her. I would love to get in the ring with her. That would be a good one."

In recent months Impact has blurred the lines between men's and women's wrestling as there have been several intergender matches. ODB was asked if there is still a need for separate men's and women's divisions.

"Oh gosh, yeah. You definitely need to showcase the women especially nowadays with every company showcasing more of the girls. It's a good time to be a woman's wrestler right now," said ODB.

"They definitely need to focus a lot more on the women's division but then it's also cool that Tessa is going off and doing her own thing. That's a strong b*tch so cheers to her on that."

With the idea of women competing for the Impact World Championship, ODB was asked about the reverse possibly happening and men competing for the Knockouts title.

"I like it because when I was in TNA, they let me and Eric Young go after the guy's tag titles. That was pretty cool that I got to be involved with that. As long as you can hold your own, it makes it exciting and you're wondering what's gonna happen," ODB said before adding that Tessa's steel cage match with Sami Callihan sends a strong signal.

"When I was with Cody Deaner back in the day, he thought he won the women's title and I was like, 'No, I won it.' That was one of my favorite PPV matches and that's when I first won the Knockouts Title or Knocked Up Title as I called it [laughs]. I liked it and he was such a good sport about it. He added so much excitement into the division and that's what it's all about. As long as it can be positive for the division, it's good entertainment.

"Who knows? Maybe I can connect with Cody Deaner when I get back."

There has been some debate on if Impact should continue calling its women's wrestlers Knockouts or if that term should be phased out. ODB made it known that she's in favor of keeping the Knockouts as Knockouts.

"I like the term 'Knockout.' I like it way better than 'divas' even though they're not called divas anymore," stated ODB. "We all started as Knockouts in 2007 and we definitely need to keep the Knockouts as Knockouts for sure."

Impact Wrestling will be providing 100% of their ticket sales for their TV tapings tonight and Friday at the Melrose Balroom in New York City to ODB. The funds will help her get her Meat & Greet food truck back up and running after being inflamed earlier this year. You can purchase tickets here.

ODB's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of today's episode of our WINCLY podcast. In the full interview ODB discusses how her efforts to re-build her food truck are going, Impact Wrestling donating their upcoming ticket sales to her, a possible return to the Knockouts division, current Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, who in WWE told her to go to TNA in 2007 and more.

