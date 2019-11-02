Back in September, former four-time TNA Knockout Champion ODB had the unfortunate news of finding out her ODB's Meat & Greet Food Truck burned down. ODB joined Wrestling Inc.'s WINCLY podcast last month to talk a bit about what happened.

"One night I got a phone call around midnight saying my food truck was on fire," ODB recalled. "I store it five minutes from my place and I go there and no s--- the whole thing is up in flames. At first I was kinda shocked and they still don't know what started it. I'm thinking it was electrical, but they haven't really investigated it, which I'm kinda pissed about.

"I'm staying positive, but I go from working my ass off on this food truck to absolutely nothing. Then with old, lovely insurance—they are not working well with me. I do belong to State Farm so I'll have to do a little Smackdown on their ass. You think they got your back until something like this happens and you wonder why you even pay insurance. I don't get it."

An IndieGoGo campaign is ongoing, currently at just over $15,000 with a goal of $50,000 to get her food truck business up and running again.

Last night, Impact Wrestling also announced their upcoming tapings on November 7 and 8 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York City will donate one-hundred percent of the ticket proceeds to help ODB out.