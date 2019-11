WWE 205 Live star Oney Lorcan has reportedly requested his release from WWE, according to PWInsider. His release hasn't been granted yet.

On Twitter, Lorcan is using his old ring name, Biff Busick. He used Biff Busick while in promotions like CZW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Chaotic Wrestling.

Oney Lorcan signed with WWE in September 2015.