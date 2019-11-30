Back in August, PAC defeated Kenny Omega at AEW All Out in Chicago after Omega passed out from PAC's submission, The Brutalizer.

The two met against earlier this week on Dynamite where Omega got the pinfall victory on PAC to even things at 1-1. Since they are tied up, PAC demanded a rematch, seen in the video below.

"Kenny, you got me," PAC admitted. "It might have been a cheap, little flash pin, but I hold my hands up high. You beat me. However, I think it's only fair that just like yourself, I am afforded an opportunity at redemption. Just like you Elite pricks who get absolutely anything they want in this company and all they have to do is ask. 'The Bastard' deserves a rematch. Kenny Omega. AEW. Give me what I rightfully deserves, or I swear to God I am going to make you regret it."

On Friday, AEW posted the latest rankings and PAC is currently at number two after the loss. Kenny Omega is right behind him at number three while Jon Moxley sits at the top.