The biggest headline coming from Crown Jewel wasn't the event itself but rather the plane and travel problems that Superstars had on the way back. There's been much speculation as to why exactly WWE personnel was delayed in Saudi Arabia as well as the backstage meeting with talent that happened afterwards.

Actor and noted wrestling fan Paul Walter Hauser talked about the whole situation when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"The whole Seth Rollins rah-rah speech thing – I got so annoyed by wrestling internet for like two days. None of you were there. None of you know what happened. All of the details are still coming out and then Jerry Lawler blurted everything on some podcast. Lawler gave a step-by-step of what happened at the meeting," said Hauser who added that he didn't like Hugo Savinoch's "mystery man" source either.

"I don't like the mystery men stuff. I feel like it's a little weak sauce. I feel like we end up poking a lot of holes in the mystery man stuff. But I think the attitudes are entirely true. I've been in this situation before. I was on a flight back from a Spike Lee movie I shot for Netflix. They rerouted my flight because we were on the tarmac for two hours. They gave us fuel trouble stuff and random notes of what happened to the plane. Then I got rerouted and had to go to the Middle East then to Sweden then New York and then LA.

"My first thought was if there was something sketchy going on. That's how we think – we've seen too many movies and we're afraid of that stuff. I think the fact that Karl Anderson and some guys were questioning that, that's human. That's how a lot of us might have reacted."

Hauser said the whole relationship with the Saudis is an understandable business move but it generally feels weird to him. He also said he wants to see more actual wrestlers than boxers vs. wrestlers such as Tyson Fury fighting Braun Strowman.

"It's gonna be Shaq vs a circus bear vs Big Show dressed in a Yeti costume," Hauser joked about the next WrestleMania. "It's gonna be ridiculous."

Hauser will star in Clint Eastwood's upcoming film about Richard Jewell and he was asked if he could potentially win an Oscar for playing Jewell.

"If you talk to my parents, they'll say definitely. If you talk to anyone else who sees it, I don't know," admitted Hauser. "I think what's good is that I'm surrounded by Sam Rockwell, Kathy Bates and Clint Eastwood who all do have Oscars. So it's easy to play really well when you're on a good team.

