Seth Rollins has been spotted in the Orlando and could be appearing on tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network, according to PWInsider.

As noted earlier at this link, Triple H hosted a media call this morning and said he's talked to some big names from RAW and SmackDown, who will be on tonight's NXT episode to further the build for Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, which has the theme of RAW vs. NXT vs. SmackDown.

"Tonight's show here at Full Sail, on the USA Network, will be, I think, one of the best shows we've ever done," Triple H said. "Just based on the fact alone that we have confirmed The Revival vs. [NXT Tag Team Champions] The Undisputed Era, in what for me and many others is a dream tag match, but I know for me certainly, I can't wait to watch that go down. That's going to be incredible and epic. It should be tough to surpass that. And then leading to WarGames you have a Ladder Match between Dominik Dijakovic and [NXT Champion] Adam Cole. Cole, who is on arguably one of the best roles of anybody ever, right now. With everything that's he's been doing and representing NXT with Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins, and everything else that's happened, that Ladder Match determines who gets the advantage in WarGames.

"So, the show is off to an epic start, and you know, Monday night the opening the doors, so to speak, to NXT, and allowing everybody the freedom to come here and kind of make their mark. I've talked to a lot of people, there's a lot of people on their way, especially top people that I think a lot of fans won't expect to necessarily be a part of this, are on their way here tonight, and it should make for an epic kind of unpredictable, crazy, wild and exciting show."

Tonight's show, the go-home episode for Saturday's "Takeover: WarGames 2019" event, will also feature The Revival vs. NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed Era in a non-title match, plus Dominik Dijakovic vs. NXT Champion Adam Cole in a non-title Ladder Match with the winner earning the WarGames order of entry advantage for their team.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.