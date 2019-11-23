Sheamus was brought into Chicago for WWE Survivor Series weekend, according to PWInsider. There's no word yet on if The Celtic Warrior will be making his return to action at Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view, but it's possible.

It was reported in mid-September that Sheamus had been cleared to return to the ring for WWE, and was currently waiting for the company to bring him back. It was also noted that officials were looking at bringing him back to the storylines once they had something for him creatively.

Sheamus, who is still a member of the SmackDown roster, has been out of action since the post-WrestleMania 35 edition of SmackDown after reportedly suffering a concussion. He also has suffered from spinal stenosis. Sheamus started making some appearances for WWE again back in July, but there's been no official word yet on a ring return.

Sheamus appeared on The Edge & Christian podcast a few months ago and claimed that he remains in the dark about his return, but that he continues to work out and stay in shape while he waits for that call from officials.

"That's how I've stayed relevant, just by changing the look a little bit, as opposed to where I'm at now," Sheamus said. "I don't really know what the crack is. I'm still waiting. I'm just, again, enjoying my time. Like, it's very hard for me to sit at home all the time, but that's why the channel has been a saving grace as well. It's kind of my passion away from the ring and I've really enjoyed doing all these workouts and, again, everybody has been so generous, WWE Superstars, men and women, have also been so generous with their time on the channel. But I don't really know what the story is as of right now. I'm still kind of in the dark about it, but I'm just training away like I'm trying to stay in the best shape I possibly can. A) because the channel is there and I'm working out all the time, but also because it is very important just to stay ready just no matter what happens."