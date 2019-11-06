After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Leva Bates and Nyla Rose defeated Shalandra Royal and Shazza McKenzie. It was announced by Justin Roberts that this match will air Friday on YouTube.

Also, AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) and CIMA defeated Kip Sabian and The Hybrid 2 (Jack Evans and Angelico).

As noted, before Dynamite got going, Hikaru Shida defeated Big Swole in the first dark match of the night. Arn Anderson will also be the guest commentator for next week's AEW Dark.

Leva Bates is pretty excited about teaming with Nyla. Hoping for a win, finally? #AEWDark pic.twitter.com/yeObJo6Dq4 — Greg Bush (@GregBushSK) November 7, 2019