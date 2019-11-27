After tonight's AEW Dynamite, Jimmy Havoc defeated Brandon Cutler by pinfall. After the match, Havoc used a staple gun on Cutler.

The second match saw Shawn Spears defeat Sonny Kiss via pinfall. Post-match, Spears hit Kiss with a piledriver on the floor.

In the final match of the night, Proud and Powerful (Santana and Ortiz) defeated Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy and Marko Stunt). Post-match, Jurassic Express gets beat up, Sammy joins in, and then Luchasaurus makes the save. Jake Hager evens the odds and The Young Bucks then join the party. Multiple finishers on Sammy Guevara to send the crowd home happy.

All three matches are scheduled for next Tuesday's AEW Dark. Nyla Rose will be the special guest commentator for next week's Dark.

Check out tonight's Dynamite results here.





#AEWDark Match 1: Jimmy Havoc def Brandon Cutler Viva Pinfall



Post-match Jimmy used these staple gun on Cutler. That's a $10k fine!



- @WIncRebel #AEWDyamite pic.twitter.com/nPKX3uDJRS — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 28, 2019





#AEWDark Match 2: Shawn Spears def. Sonny Kiss via pinfall



Crowd was way into Sonny. Post-match Spears hit Sonny with a piledriver on the outside ala what he did to Janela at Full Gear.



- @WIncRebel #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/Z7gyIGkKmd — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) November 28, 2019



