Carlito, Primo and Epico are set to do battle for the first time ever in a Triple Threat match later this month in Bayamon, Puerto Rico.

The family members will face off for the WWC Universal Title on Saturday, November 23 at WWC's Night of Champions event. The title is currently held by Epico. He won the title back on August 17 during Day 2 of the WWC 46th Anniversary event. Epico defeated Gilbert to begin his first reign with the title that night.

WWC (World Wrestling Council) was founded by several legends, including WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colón - father to Carlito and Primo, uncle to Epico. WWE often allows Primo and Epico to work for WWC when they aren't being used on RAW or SmackDown. Primo and Epico are currently members of the SmackDown roster, but have made just a few appearances since Primo suffered a knee injury in 2017, which put him out for almost one year. Epico worked some while Primo was out of action, but the former WWE Tag Team Champions have made just a few insignificant appearances since then. They lost a SmackDown dark match to Heavy Machinery back on January 8 of this year.

Regarding the Triple Threat on November 23, the match was originally scheduled to be Epico defending against Primo, but the match was changed after WWC TV featured a segment that saw Carlito ask to be put into the match. Our friends at PRWrestling.com noted that, "Ever since Epico won the Universal title, Primo and Epico have had trust issues and Carlito wants to be a part of the match to 'take the toys out of them until they mature.'"

As noted recently at this link, Savio Vega revealed that WWE recently tried to bring back Carlito, and that The Colóns are expected to finish up with their current WWE contracts this year. There's no word yet on if WWE will try to re-sign them.