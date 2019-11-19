R-Truth is once again the WWE 24/7 Champion.

As seen above, WWE released post-show video from this week's RAW in Boston that showed how R-Truth stood in as a doctor to work on Samir Singh after The Singh Brothers were chased through the TD Garden by a group of Superstars earlier in the night, and taken out by Erick Rowan during after they appeared at ringside during Rowan's squash win over enhancement talent Alex Malcolm. Truth took out Sunil Singh and pinned Samir to begin another reign with the title.

This is Truth's 22nd run with the WWE 24/7 Title. Singh won the title back at WWE Crown Jewel on October 31, by pinning Truth.

Above and below are clips from the title change in Boston, along with a social media plea from The Singh Brothers: