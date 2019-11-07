Randy Orton has made another friendly WrestleMania 36 challenge on social media.

As seen below, Orton took to Instagram and challenged John Cena to a big match while traveling to England and seeing Cena on an in-flight magazine.

"I'm on a flight to London and see this striking young man asking me a question. Why yes @johncena I am up for a challenge, are you? Let's say ohhhh I dunno, #Wrestlemania36 maybe? Or does Hollywood have you booked solid? #WM36," Orton wrote.

As noted at this link, Orton recently issued a similar challenge to The Rock.

You can see the full IG post below from Orton: