As previously reported, PWInsider reported that Randy Orton, 39, has signed a new, multi-year contract with WWE.

Orton also commented on Twitter and noted the deal is "at least 5 more years."

"The 3 most dangerous letters in sports entertainment - #RKO just re-signed with the 3 most dominant letters in sports entertainment - #WWE. Looking forward to pi$$ing off the #WWEUNIVERSE for at least 5 more years. #WWEBACKSTAGE @FS1 @WWE"

After the announcement on WWE Backstage, Triple H also commented on Orton re-signing.

"I'm glad to put the rumors to rest," Triple H stated. "For almost two decades, Randy Orton has been a cornerstone of WWE...and Randy Orton will remain a cornerstone of WWE for a long time!"