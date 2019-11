Randy Orton has re-signed a new, multi-year contract with WWE, according to PWInsider.

Back in 2010, it was reported Orton signed a ten-year deal with WWE.

Late last month Orton was posting photos with "Elite" in them, teasing a possible move to AEW with his contract expiring soon, obviously that is no longer the case.

On last night's RAW, Orton showed up to give Rusev an RKO after Rusev's DQ win against Bobby Lashley.