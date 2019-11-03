As noted, Ring of Honor has been dealing with several claims from Joey Mercury, BJ Whitmer, and the WOH World Champion Kelly Klein. The most recent claim is that they don't have a concussion protocol.

This evening ROH posted a photo of their talent and wrote, "WE ARE RING OF HONOR, WE ARE FAMILY." Kelly Klein doesn't appear to be in the photo, though she isn't the only star missing.

The Allure's Mandy Leon retweeted the photo and wrote, "THIS is what family looks like. This is #ROH! #LOYALTY #Happiness #WeGoodOverHere #Respect #Honor."

Ian Riccaboni retweeted the photo. He wrote, "Love you all! (And the people that aren't in the photo, too, who weren't in it because it was spontaneous, humans use restrooms, stars have press obligations, etc. ??)"

Beer City Bruiser also retweeted the photo. He simply wrote, "#ROH #ROHStrong."

Below is the photo and tweets from Beer City Bruiser, Ian Riccaboni, and Mandy Leon: