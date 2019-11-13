Rusev recently spoke with Digital Spy and once again defended his current WWE RAW storyline with wife Lana and Bobby Lashley.

The Bulgarian Brute reiterated earlier comments on this storyline being the hottest in WWE, and the best in years.

"How can I not be happy?" he said. "It's the hottest storyline in the whole WWE, it's been the hottest storyline for years. So of course, I'm happy with it."

Rusev also addressed criticism on the storyline potentially doing damage to his marriage, saying this is no different than what any other actor would do.

"Not many people are willing to do something like this, but we're professionals so, of course, we're used to it," he said. "(Being professional) is what any other actor does, you know, when you're going to step on stage or whatever. This is no different than that."

Corey Graves recently called the storyline ridiculous on WWE's "After The Bell" podcast and called on the company to "let it end." Rusev responded and incorrectly claimed that they are drawing the highest views on YouTube. We did note earlier this week how Monday's RAW segment had more than triple the YouTube video views as the other segments did.

"Just because Corey Graves doesn't like it or somebody else it doesn't mean anything. Obviously, the numbers speak for itself, we're the highest viewed YouTube video in a long, long time. I'm stoked about it," Rusev said.

Rusev continued and said when he meets fans, he receives positive reactions, and that the naysayers are just "internet warriors" who like to complain about WWE.

"We have fans that are not even fans of WWE that tune in because they like the drama," Rusev said. "That's what I don't understand, when you watch Game of Thrones or any of your favourite shows there's always a scandal, there's always things like that. That's why I don't understand why some people are trying to reject that. It's just those super ultra fans in their basement that are trying to reject it, which it is what it is, you know, if you don't like it, you don't have to watch it."