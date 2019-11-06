Private Party defeated Dark Order on tonight's AEW Dynamite and will now face AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU and Lucha Bros. in a Triple Threat Title Match at Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV in Baltimore, Maryland. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET.
Below is the updated PPV card:
AEW World Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody
Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.
AEW Women's World Championship
Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura
AEW World Tag Team Championship
SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party
Unsanctioned Lights Out Match
Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega
The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz
"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC
The Buy In
Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley