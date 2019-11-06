Private Party defeated Dark Order on tonight's AEW Dynamite and will now face AEW World Tag Team Champions SCU and Lucha Bros. in a Triple Threat Title Match at Saturday's AEW Full Gear PPV in Baltimore, Maryland. Wrestling Inc. will have complete live coverage, beginning at 7 pm ET.

Below is the updated PPV card:

AEW World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Cody

Three judges will be available as a tiebreaker if match goes beyond 60 minute time limit.

AEW Women's World Championship

Riho (c) vs. Emi Sakura

AEW World Tag Team Championship

SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) (c) vs. Lucha Bros vs. Private Party

Unsanctioned Lights Out Match

Jon Moxley vs. Kenny Omega

The Young Bucks vs. Santana and Ortiz

"Hangman" Adam Page vs. PAC

The Buy In

Britt Baker vs. Bea Priestley