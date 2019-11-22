As seen above, Seth Rollins appeared on 101 WKQX in Chicago earlier today to promote Sunday's WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view. The biggest news coming out of the interview is Rollins' challenge to new WWE Backstage analyst CM Punk.

Rollins was asked where he'd like to face Punk and he expressed interest in going at it anywhere, but said the match has to happen at WrestleMania for him, in the main event. Rollins said that's the only reason he's calling Punk out - the WrestleMania 36 main event.

"We're in his backyard, right? Literally, we could probably get to his house in like 10 minutes," Rollins said when asked about the possible fight with Punk. "I don't know where he lives but we could probably get there pretty quickly. He knows where I'm going to be Sunday, and Monday, and maybe Saturday. Maybe Friday, who knows? He knows for sure where I'm going to be on Sunday and Monday. Maybe he's hiding out in LA, waiting to sit behind his little desk. Or maybe he's a little keyboard warrior too, who knows? I don't know what he's up to, but he bottom line is - wherever, whenever he wants to do the thing, if he wants to man up and do it, I'm there. For me, the only place the match happens is at WrestleMania, in the main event. That's the only reason I'm picking a fight with him. I've got no other interest than that. If he's interested, it's out there. Any time you're ready, let's go."

The Rollins - Punk drama began after Rollins tweeted a fight challenge to Punk after Punk's recent WWE Backstage debut. Rollins event tweeted the WWE on FOX account and volunteered to fly to Los Angeles to face off with Punk on Backstage. Punk addressed Rollins on this week's Backstage episode and gave him some advice when asked what Rollins can do to get his edge back - get off Twitter, put the app away, and move on. Rollins was asked about Punk's advice.

"It's been a good bit of banter back & forth," Rollins said. "The bottom line is - the funny thing is, for me, from a guy telling me I need to look for relevancy, here's someone who has been in the doldrums for the past few years because he got his butt kicked in the Octagon, so bad that he didn't want to show his face anywhere. Now he shows back up on a WWE TV show, called WWE Backstage. You can say it's a FS1 show all you want, which it is, and you might be paid by FOX, but that show doesn't exist without our company. The company you left 5 years ago. So, say whatever you want, play it however you want. That's what Punk always does.

"But at the end of the day, if he wants to come on our show and run his mouth about me and a company he's had no part of for the last 5 years, then of course I'm going to stand up for us. This is a place that has given me everything that I've ever wanted in my life. Not only me, but it's provided a living for my family, for people that I love, that I care about. Of course I'm going to have its back. I'm not going to let you push it around, and push me around, and act like you're so cool. You couldn't bust a cherry in a fruit fight, dude. I want to make some money - so, if CM Punk wants to talk all the smack in the world, I've invited him a million times now to come to my ring, to my domain, on live television. Where you can't hide behind anything, no desk in LA. Come, let's do this thing, man. Let's fight, let's fight it out like men."