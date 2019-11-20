Over the last couple days, Seth Rollins has tweeted at CM Punk, calling him out for a fight. After a surprise appearance at the end of last week's WWE Backstage, Punk appeared again this week and addressed what Rollins had to say to him.

"I want my journalistic integrity to be intact, so this isn't the show where you come on and shoot your little angles," Punk said. "Seth needs to stop tweeting and realize sometimes it's better to be viewed at as the fool and shut your mouth, or open your mouth and remove all doubt."

Punk also noted Rollins should just delete his Twitter because it's "not doing him any favors."

Rollins retweeted Punk's comments and wrote, "HELL of a 'response' [eye rolling emoji] Coward."

During WWE Backstage, Punk only tweeted once, praising Renee Young, "Commercial break. Renee Young is really good at her job."

At the very end, CM Punk cut a promo on actor Tom Arnold, who sent a not so nice tweet, saying he could take Punk in a fight. During Punk's promo he said, "If I wanted s--- from you, I would have scrapped your tongue." The comment went through uncensored, and Punk reacted to what he said in a video after the show finished up.

"I don't know if I have a job anymore, apparently you can't swear, apparently you can't do a few things," Punk chuckled. "But I feel great! Because I got to be myself and I got to be brutally honest, and that's what it is. And that's what this show is gonna be."

As noted, CM Punk's deal is with FOX, and not WWE. The former WWE Champion said on tonight's show that he has not spoken with anyone from WWE.

HELL of a "response." ??. Coward. https://t.co/kJ9vKm3zhI — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 20, 2019