Seth Rollins denied on social media that he gave any sort of speech during Monday's talent meeting that took place before WWE RAW.

It was first reported by Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer that Vince McMahon held a talent meeting backstage at the Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY before Monday's RAW episode. The report was picked up by many outlets, including Wrestling Inc. One of the items addressed was the travel debacle in Saudi Arabia last Thursday following the Crown Jewel event.

Meltzer also reported that Rollins spoke at the meeting and attempted to rally the roster by delivering what was described as a "rah-rah" speech. Rollins lashed out at Meltzer over the report on Twitter, writing, "You're at best a purveyor of misinformation or at worst an outright, vindictive liar. I hope it's the former." Rollins added #rahrah.

And lastly, @davemeltzerWON, you're at best a purveyor of misinformation or at worst an outright, vindictive liar. I hope it's the former. #rahrah — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 5, 2019

Meltzer addressed Rollins' comments on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer speculated that Rollins was upset because he reported that he had heard that Rollins' speech was not well received by some people. He noted that Rollins was trying to come across like the locker room leader and the speech was said to have been pro-company.

Rollins took to Twitter today to deny the report, stating that the speech never happened.

"No Dave, my problem is that you're spreading complete lies," Rollins wrote. "I gave no speech. I said nothing before, during or after the meeting. So either you or your source is full of it. Either way, it's a bold faced lie and I kindly ask you to quit pushing it."

Meltzer acknowledged the error and stated that he was very sorry about it. He added that he doesn't want to spread misinformation, and he always wants to correct any mistakes, as seen below:

Very sorry on this. I don't want to spread misinformation. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 5, 2019