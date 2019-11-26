Right when The Shield and Seth Rollins were making their presence felt in WWE, CM Punk was on the way out of WWE and professional wrestling as a whole. There have been various rumors of Punk coming back over the last few years and none of those came into fruition until recently when he joined WWE Backstage.

Still though, fans would rather see him in the ring and "CM Punk" chants have reigned out in many arenas. Rollins talked about hearing those chants in an interview with 103.5 KISS FM that was conducted before Rollins addressed Punk on Monday's Raw.

"You know, I've been a little disheartened thus far but I know Chicago will be the exception. I figured that after the last two weeks of what I've been saying on Twitter and what he's been saying back to me that I'd get these chants you've mentioned. But they just haven't happened and in Boston, not a peep," said Rollins.

"I was very sad. I was very upset. People were so excited for him to be back. I guess not. I guess they still want to say, 'Burn it Down.' ... Let him know you want to see him on Raw. Let him know you want to see him in a ring. Let him know you don't want to see him behind a desk hiding in Los Angeles."

Rollins added that after a five-year hiatus, fans don't want the CM Punk that sits behind a desk and want the CM Punk of old. Rollins was then asked if he and Punk ever wrestled before.

"Yea we interacted. We had singles match that was six years ago," recalled Rollins. "We're in different places now and a match would look a lot different. We'll see. He says 'never say never,' I say 'when?'"

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 103.5 KISS FM with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.