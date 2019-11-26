AEW World Heavyweight Champion Chris Jericho spoke to With Spandex about his new Christmas single, which is a hard-rock version of Father Christmas by the Kinks. 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to Juvenile Diabetes Research Funding.

During the interview, Jericho discussed CM Punk returning to the pro wrestling world by signing with FOX to become an analyst for WWE Backstage on FS1. Jericho said that while he expected Punk to eventually return in a wrestling-related role, he was surprised about how little it has meant.

"It's a long time coming," Jericho said. "We knew there would be a Mötley Crüe reunion and we knew CM Punk would come back to wrestling. It was just a matter of time. I think he came back with more of a sigh than a scream. It seems kinda funny that he came back on a show that drew 150,000 viewers where it could have been 5 million viewers. But if it's part of the process to slowly wean him into the wrestling business, then good.

"The WWE sure needs him. You need stars in the business. Good for him for coming back. I just think it was not as big as it could have been or should have been. He's back for the first time in five years and no one really cares. But I'm sure it will lead to more. I don't see how it can't."

Punk has stated that he had received offers in the past from AEW, however he never signed. Punk claimed that the offer from AEW was sent via a text message, which Cody Rhodes denied. Jericho said that while AEW could have used Punk, it does not hurt the company to not have him.

"I'm not disappointed," Jericho said about Punk not signing with AEW. "I know there were some conversations, but Punk's his own guy. Could we have used him? Yes. Does it hurt us to not have him? No, not at all."

Jericho will defend his AEW World Championship against Scorpio Sky on Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT.