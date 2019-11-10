- The above video is the newest Canvas 2 Canvas from artist Rob Schamberger. The subject of Schamberger's art is The Undisputed ERA.

- Shane McMahon promoted John Cena's new film, "Playing With Fire" on Twitter. As noted, Playing With Fire is expected to make more on its opening weekend than previously thought.

McMahon tweeted, "Being unemployed does have its advantages...One of the things I like to do is go to the movies, I recommend this one! @PlayingWFire @JohnCena."

- E! posted about Paige being at the E! People's Choice Awards. E! tweeted, "We've got a superstar in the house now, @RealPaigeWWE is here! @peopleschoice #PCAs"

Below is Paige on the red carpet: