John Cena's latest comedy film, Playing With Fire, was predicted to make $7 million to $10 million in its opening weekend, but the movies is expected to make over $11 million, according to BoxOfficeMojo.com, topping original expectations.

The PG family film follows a group of firefighters who have to end up babysitting a group of children.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the film currently has a 24 percent on its Tomatometer, but an Audience Score of 81 percent.

Before the film's release, Cena donated $500,000 to a charity of Paramount Pictures' choosing (as long as it aids first responders of the country) for First Responders Day.

In regards to WWE, Cena did a taped message to open last week's WWE Backstage premiere. On social media, Randy Orton has challenged Cena to a match at WrestleMania 36.