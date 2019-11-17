On the latest Superstar Savepoint on UpUpDownDown, Xavier Woods spoke with Shawn Daivari, who joined WWE in a producer role back in January of this year.

"I work now as a backstage producer, more or less, I get with the talent and we figure out some ideas or strategies they might have in mind, and then I sit on the headset with Vince [McMahon] and the production truck to make sure they capture what the talent has in their head," Daivari explained. "Cameras, with commercial breaks, and stuff like that. Every once in a while, if needed, a less experienced talent might want some coaching tips or advice, I can always offer them those two."

Daivari noted how he likes to collaborate more with talents and with their ideas, rather than just simply coaching them on how to wrestle a certain way.

"I remember when I worked here as talent, some producers were very much coaches than producers, and that's cool, but for me I like the collaboration. I can tell you how to wrestle like Shawn Daivari, and I've done that crap for 20 years, I'm so bored of it to death. When I get to work with other talents—I got to work with Mandy Rose and Sonya the other week and it's cool, 'If I were Mandy, what would I do? If I were Sonya, what would I do?' It's a whole new experience, I don't get new experiences in pro wrestling anymore, or not many of them."

After getting a call from Triple H, Daivari ended up starting out at a role that he thought would take a couple years to get to.

"I thought I was going to get a job as a coach at the WWE Performance Center, and my plan was maybe if I get to the PC as a coach, maybe I could work my way to an agent role, kind of like Joey Mathews or Kidman did," Daivari said. "I got a phone call from Hunter, he was like 'Yeah, we were thinking maybe we'd bring you in as a producer on the road. We need more fresh, younger eyes on the product.' I was thinking, 'Man, this is literally right to the finish line. This is where I wanted to get.'"

You can check out the full conversation in the video above.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit UpUpDownDown with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.