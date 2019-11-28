Former WCW manager Sonny Onoo was a recent guest VOC Nation's In the Room program, during the podcast Onoo talked about various issues including his recent health scare and his friendship with former WCW President Eric Bischoff.

During the recent Starrcast event, Onoo revealed that he suffered a heart attack ten days before while flying to the States from Japan.

Onoo told the media he had a stint put in and is "up and running now," although he noted he's not supposed to be flying right now.

"I had the heart attack while I was on a plane for 16 hours," Onoo said. "I didn't even know I was having a heart attack."

Back in June, Bischoff was appointed Executive Director of WWE SmackDown reporting directly to WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.

However, Bischoff's tenure with the company in the role didn't last long as he was replaced by Bruce Prichard in mid-October, to oversee the creative development of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX and ensure integration across all platforms and lines of business.

Onoo is close with Bischoff and knows that even without the WWE role, he will always keep himself busy.

"Eric and I are dear friends and we have been [for many years]," Onoo explained. "We just had dinner in Baltimore at Starrcast. I have many amazing Eric Bischoff stories that I can't say. We go back to our early 20s. If you ever get Eric on your show, ask him about when he scared a pizza delivery guy at my house wearing my wife's fur coat.

"Eric is a very smart business guy. So I'm sure that he has some kind of parachute, and I'm sure that he did OK. At the end of the day, it's Vince McMahon's company. It's his company, it's his vision. I'm sure Eric had his plans.

"I didn't discuss it with him, but I'm sure he's OK. He's known throughout the world; I understand he's going to be heading to Qatar and Australia, he's got enough on his plate to keep him going."

