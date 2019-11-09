Wrestling Inc. is at this weekend's Starrcast IV happenings in Baltimore, Maryland during AEW Full Gear weekend.

Former WCW manager Kazuo "Sonny" Onoo, 58, passed along word that he suffered a heart attack ten days ago while flying to the States from Japan.

Onoo told the media he had a stint put in and is "up and running now," although he noted he's not supposed to be flying right now.

This is truly cool. The Great Muta (with Sonny Onoo as a translator) is doing a panel at @StarrcastEvents pic.twitter.com/sLBy912EvC — Aaron Oster (@TheAOster) November 9, 2019