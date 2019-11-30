After taking an extended hiatus from WWE, Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House segments back to appear in April of this year. Since then we've met a number of characters including Ramblin' Rabbit, Abby the Witch, Mercy the Buzzard, and most notable, Wyatt's alter-ego, "The Fiend."

Wyatt has since taken down legends (Mick Foley, Kurt Angle, etc) and has had matches against Finn Balor, Seth Rollins, and Daniel Bryan. In October, Wyatt won the WWE Universal Championship in his Crown Jewel match against Rollins.

Today's question: On a scale of 0-10, how would you rate Wyatt's run? You're welcome to include in-ring action, promos, his overall stories, and even Wyatt's impact on WWE's business, as it was noted he's currently the top WWE merchandise seller.

Sound off with your thoughts in the "Comments" below and tomorrow we'll post a follow-up with the top quotes, along with any ideas that may have trended throughout your replies.

