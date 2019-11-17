Yesterday we asked which WWE Survivor Series match you're most interested in and it came down to three matches. Barely getting the win is WWE US Champion AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura vs. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong. A number of comments felt like that match could steal the show.

WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt taking on Daniel Bryan was next up, followed closely by WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs. WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley vs. NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler.

Thanks to everyone who responded, below are some of the top comments:

A.Y.M:

"AJ vs. Strong v.s Nakamura is going to be an amazing match, and will possibly steal the show."

I earn more money than Rollins:

"Like most WWE PPVs, the card is great. It's the build up that sucks."

Ice Queen Ibby:

"Styles/Nakamura/Strong. I'm a big fan of their similar, yet different styles and I really believe this is a MOTN candidate."

throwbackattack:

"For the wrestling, Styles vs. Nakamura vs. Strong should be the best. As to most intriguing, it has to be Wyatt vs. Bryan for the Universal Championship. Overall, I'm curious if they're going to book NXT to win any of the matches...and they should if they want to consider NXT a major brand going forward."

New subscribers can sign up for the WWE Network by clicking here and get their first month free, which includes next Saturday's NXT TakeOver: WarGames, next Sunday's Survivor Series, and WWE TLC on December 15.