The New Day's Big E and Kofi Kingston defeated The Revival's Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder at today's WWE SmackDown tapings in Manchester, England, to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.
The match will air tonight at 8pm ET on FOX.
This is the 5th blue brand title run for The New Day, but their 7th overall together. The Revival just won the titles back at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15, by defeating Big E and the injured Xavier Woods of The New Day.
Below are a few fan shots from today's title change at the Manchester Arena:
