Below are spoilers for Friday's Impact Wrestling TV tapings from Queens, New York.

* Buster Jackson and Matt Macintosh defeated General Justice and Nikos Rikos (Xplosion Match)

* Trey Miguel defeated Shawn Donavan (Xplosion Match)

* Josh Alexander defeated TJ Crawford (Xplosion Match)

* RVD and Katie Forbes come out together to the ring, RVD does a heel promo about today's wrestlers ripping his style off. RVD will face Brian Cage at Impact Hard to Kill PPV on January 12. Cage and RVD brawl, but RVD gets the advantage, thanks to a lowblow by Forbes on Cage.

* Rich Swann and Willie Mack defeated oVe, The Rascalz, and Reno Scum

* Joey Ryan defeated Acey Romero

* Impact World Champion Sami Callihan talks about his title defense against Tessa Blanchard at Hard to Kill. Says he had to fight for everything while Blanchard has been able to get more, thanks to her last name. Blanchard gets attacked by Madman Fulton. Ken Shamrock came to make the save. Callihan and Blanchard brawl to the back and Fulton lays out Shamrock.

* Mahabali Shera and The Desi Hit Squad defeated TJP, Fallah Bahh and Daga

* Jessicka Havok defeated Rosemary

* X-Division Champion Ace Austin defeated Petey Williams

* ODB, Jordynne Grace, and Tenille Dashwood defeated Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie, Madison Rayne, and Kiera Hogan

* Ethan Page defeated Rich Swann

* Michael Elgin defeated Eddie Edwards

* Brian Cage and Rhino defeated RVD and Moose

