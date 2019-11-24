WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels appeared on tonight's Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show to reveal the Team WWE NXT participants for tonight's 15-man Triple Threat Elimination Match.

Team NXT will be represented by Damian Priest, Matt Riddle, Keith Lee, WWE UK Champion WALTER, and Captain Tommaso Ciampa.

Team NXT will battle Team RAW Captain Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, Ricochet, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, plus Team SmackDown Captain Roman Reigns, Shorty G, Ali, King Baron Corbin, and Braun Strowman.

Michaels had major praise for Team NXT and said they are here to thrive & survive tonight. Click here to join us for our live, detailed Survivor Series recap.