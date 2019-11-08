Impact Wrestling announced today in that Tessa Blanchard will take on Impact World Champion Sami Callihan for the title at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view event on Sunday, January 12, 2020, at The Bomb Factory in Dallas, TX.

The match will be the first time in professional wrestling that a woman will challenge a man for the top title live on pay-per-view.

"I intend to become the first female World Champion in Impact Wrestling history on January 12th at Hard To Kill," Blanchard said. "This isn't just about our rivalry, and this goes far beyond the Impact World Championship. This is about showing everyone that Tessa Blanchard is the real deal, and I'm here to stay. I can go toe-to-toe with any man or woman in the world, and in any type of match. I've earned this shot, and I won't stop until I'm raising that belt up high for all of my doubters to see."

After Callihan won the Impact World Championship from Brian Cage last month, Callihan spit a giant loogie onto himself when Blanchard entered the ring. Callihan spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast after his title win and explained the reasoning for it.

"I wanted her to know I don't give a sh*t," Callihan said. "Tessa Blanchard wants to come in and try to steal my moment or make herself famous off of Sami Callihan. So, I told her if she was gonna get face to face with me she was gonna have to do it with a big, ol' wad of Sami Callihan spit sitting on his face."

With Blanchard in the world championship picture, we asked Callihan if there is still a need for the Knockouts title.

"I think we need a Knockouts division and a regular division but there should be crossover anywhere," said Callihan. "Hell, maybe after I beat Tessa's ass again, whenever that may come, maybe I'll drop down to the Knockouts division and win that [title] also."

Titanium tickets for Hard To Kill at The Bomb Factory officially go on sale on November 15th and general admission tickets will be going on sale on November 18.