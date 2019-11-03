- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the craziest restaurant rumbles, featuring Rusev attacking Bobby Lashley while he was having dinner with Lana.

- Late last month, Xavier Woods underwent surgery to repair an Achilles tear that he sustained during WWE's live event tour in Australia. Woods is expected to be out for six months to one year and is working on some side projects during his "off season," as Woods put it. Below is video of Woods singing Jock-A-Mo by Sugar Boy and his Cane Cutters (1953). The song has been covered numerous times over the years, including by The Dixie Cups (titled Iko Iko in 1965).

- Mattel is previewing some upcoming WWE action figure lines at today's Ringside Fest. The group includes the first-ever figure for "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, and the upcoming Master of the WWE Universe featuring John Cena, Roman Reigns, Rey Mysterio, and "Macho Man" Randy Savage.