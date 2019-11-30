On last night's SmackDown, Bray Wyatt revealed the new "face" to the Firefly Fun House: a "The Fiend" themed WWE Universal Title. As you can see in the video above, the title has his face front and center with "HURT and "HEAL" on either side.

No word yet on if the title will accompany "The Fiend" to the ring during his upcoming matches.

The new Fiend-style custom handcrafted title belt was produced and individually numbered by Tom Savini Studios, which has worked on most of The Fiend's creative items, and the Firefly segments. The title belt is being produced in a limited run on WWE Shop with pre-orders beginning today.

The title is now up for sale and it's going for $6,499.99. Below is WWE's description: