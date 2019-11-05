WWE held a big moment with Ricochet and the first title defense for new WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt after this week's RAW went off the air at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, NY.

As noted earlier at this link, the big WWE NXT vs. RAW brawl ended this week's show following the main event, which saw NXT Champion Adam Cole retain over Seth Rollins by DQ. The brawl featured several RAW and NXT Superstars, including The Undisputed Era, Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Tommaso Ciampa, Dominik Dijakovic, Pete Dunne, Damian Priest, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Erick Rowan, The OC, and others. The finish saw Ricochet nail a big dive over the top rope to take out a group of Superstars, followed by Lee running the ropes and nailing another big dive to the floor onto a group of Superstars. That's where RAW went off the air.

Above is post-RAW video of Ricochet running the ropes one more time, leaping over the top to take out Superstars from both brands.

The dark main event was then held after the RAW vs. NXT chaos was cleared following Ricochet's post-show dive. That match saw The Fiend retain his title over Rollins in a Steel Cage. This would have been the first title defense for The Fiend, who just won the title from Rollins at WWE Crown Jewel on Thursday in Saudi Arabia. Wyatt is no longer appearing on RAW because he was drafted to SmackDown.

WWE used the red lighting over the arena for the dark main event, which lasted between 4 and 5 minutes, according to our correspondents Jack & Melanie Gross. The finish saw Rollins deliver several Stomps in the center of the ring, but Wyatt then stopped him from escaping the cage. Wyatt followed that up with Sister Abigail, then the pin on Rollins to get the clean win. Wyatt disappeared as the lights went back out, and then re-appeared on the stage, raising the title in the air while the lights flashed.

Below are several fan shots from Rollins vs. The Fiend:

The Fiend and Seth Rollins fight In a #RAW Dark Match!! https://t.co/McQwgWmzRs — UNB! Sports Wrestling (@WWEonUNB) November 5, 2019

The dark match for RAW pic.twitter.com/hXgg2fTdNJ — Tina Bobina Ho. (@Queenofallerass) November 5, 2019