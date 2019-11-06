The OC's Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles are confirmed for tonight's WWE NXT episode.

As seen below, The Undisputed Era (NXT Champion Adam Cole, NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) was attacked by The OC outside of the NXT Arena before tonight's episode. The beatdown aired on the USA Network at 7:50pm ET tonight during Mauro Ranallo's weekly preview.

Styles tweeted, "Here's your receipt boys."

Stay tuned for updates and remember to click here for live NXT coverage at 8pm ET.