This week's WWE NXT episode saw The OC's Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles invade the NXT Arena. They started out by attacking The Undisputed Era before the show, and then worked the main event against Tommaso Ciampa, Matt Riddle and Keith Lee, in six-man action that ended without a winner due to interference from NXT Champion Adam Cole and Finn Balor. You can read our recap from the show by clicking here.

Triple H took to Twitter after NXT and gave props to The OC for coming to his house. He also issued an invite to any other RAW and SmackDown Superstars who want to walk through the front door.

"Absolute respect to #TheOC who came to 'our house,' walked through the front door and tore the place down. The #USChamp and Best Tag Team in the World can hang with @WWENXT. Anyone else who wants to walk through our door better be ready to go," Triple H tweeted.

Gallows responded to the tweet and admitted that they would be feeling the fight today. He also issued a challenge to The Undisputed Era.

"That was one Hell of a fight & a damn good time. We'll feel it tomorrow, but that's the name of the game. #Respect to @WWENXT ....Sadly, not any hot moms though! [clinking beer mugs emoji] #UndisputedEra ....See you down the road.......If you're up for it," Gallows wrote.

Styles also responded to Triple H's tweet and commented on getting to see an "old friend" in Balor.

"Never been afraid to show a territory what we can do. Glad we could do the same for @WWENXT tonight. Even got to see an old ... friend. #WeAreTheOC #WWENXT," Styles wrote.

An interesting reply to Triple H's tweet came from Cesaro, who just posted a photo from inside the production truck. This appears to be some sort of warning to Triple H and the NXT crew.

You can see the related tweets from Triple H, Cesaro and The OC below:

Absolute respect to #TheOC who came to "our house," walked through the front door and tore the place down.



The #USChamp and Best Tag Team in the World can hang with @WWENXT. Anyone else who wants to walk through our door better be ready to go. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HZDkpWJ52I — Triple H (@TripleH) November 7, 2019

That was one Hell of a fight & a damn good time. We'll feel it tomorrow, but that's the name of the game. #Respect to @WWENXT ....Sadly, not any hot moms though! ?? #UndisputedEra ....See you down the road.......If you're up for it. https://t.co/RhzWNyHigO — Luke Gallows (@LukeGallowsWWE) November 7, 2019