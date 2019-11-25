The Plane Ride From Hell is still talked about this day even though it happened over 17 years ago. Following an Insurrextion PPV event in London in 2002, a number of incidents occurred on the flight back to The States and those led to the firings of Scott Hall and Curt Hennig.

Another incident on that flight was a playful fight between Vince McMahon and Kurt Angle. The Undertaker recalled waking up to his boss and Angle fighting when he joined Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions.

"They were going at it and it was a chartered plane so they had all the big first-class seats," said Taker. "So I could get my legs stretched out, I was in the first row after the first class and it was the flight from hell.

"I was out and they were at my feet. So I come to and I see Kurt on Vince and I went, 'Oh hell no!'"

Undertaker didn't know that it wasn't a legitimate fight as McMahon had actually challenged the Olympic medalist to test his mettle. When Taker woke up he just assumed his 57-year-old boss was being attacked.

"So I locked [Kurt] and I was in tight. Finally, Kurt was like, 'Take…Take' He could barely get it out. 'You're choking me.' Then somebody by that time said they were just playing and I let go, sat back down in my seat and went back out," recalled Undertaker.

