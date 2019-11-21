Top Impact Wrestling star Tessa Blanchard will be planning for another big event soon. While in Playas de Rosarito, she got engaged to fellow wrestler Daga.

Tessa stated in an Instagram post, "My whole heart for my whole life. ??"

Daga also works for Impact Wrestling. Their relationship has not yet been mentioned during Impact Wrestling programming.

Blanchard is currently scheduled to face Sami Callihan for the Impact World Championship at January's Hard to Kill event. During an interview on the WINCLY podcast here on Wrestling Inc. earlier this year, Daga spoke about if he gets nervous with Blanchard competing in intergender matches.

"Yeah, but I also feel that she is the best in the world," revealed DAGA. "I'm worried but I know she can handle any style.

"This is wrestling – it's not a ballet. I enjoy the matches that she's involved in and I'm her No. 1 fan."