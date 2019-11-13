Welcome to the seventh episode recap of Total Divas! To view last week's full recap, click here.

WWE Announces A Women's Main Event Match at WrestleMania 35

Ronda Rousey goes on Today to speak about main eventing WrestleMaina 35 in a triple-threat winner takes all match. She is excited to be part of history and compete against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

Sonya Deville Pitches A New Storyline

Deville and Mandy Rose pitch an idea to WWE Creative about an LGBT storyline between the two of them. They get the green light and are thrilled that it will happen!

Deville informs her girlfriend Arianna that she will be involved in a romantic storyline with Rose. Arianna is not too keen about it.

Later on, a WWE producer speaks to Deville in private and lets her know that their story has been cut. Deville informs Rose about it. Rose is devasted for Deville.

At a signing, the fans are thanking Deville for representing the LGBTQ+ Community. She is so happy that she has such a big fanbase.

Nia Jax Get's A Medical Update

Jax gets checked out by a physical therapist to see if there is a new update on her right knee. She informs the therapist that her left knee is bothering her too. He notices that the ACL in her left knee is deteriorating. He wants her to see a surgeon to confirm whether or not she needs double knee surgery, and if she can be cleared to compete for WrestleMania.

Later, Jax meets with a surgeon to discuss her situation. He informs her that both her knees are blown out, and that she'll need to get surgery. Once the surgery is done, she'll be out for six months. This devastates her.

Backstage at RAW, the physical therapist on hand checks in with her about her match she had earlier and how she felt. She states that she felt fine during the match. He informs her that after speaking with the surgeon, they both agreed that she'll be cleared to compete at WrestleMania, but after it's over, she needs to get surgery done ASAP.

Jax and Carmella Make-Up

Jax wants to make amends with Carmella. She calls her up and asks if they could go out for drinks soon and talk. Carmella is shocked that she called her and believes that hell just froze over.

Jax and Carmella go out for dinner. Jax tells Carmella about her injuries and how miserable she's been, and that's why she's been taking it out on the others. Carmella understands and they both hug it out.

Natalya Gets To Be Part Of WrestleMaina 35

Natalya and Beth Phoenix are happy that they'll be teaming up at WrestleMania 35 to compete for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. She also finds out that her father, Jim Neidhart, will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony. She is overwhelmed with joy!

Rousey Announces Her Plans to Natalya After WrestleMania

Before the episode ends, Rousey speaks to Natalya about her career, and how she didn't expect she'd fall in love with the WWE and the people she's met in the company. She's been torn between being a wrestler full-time and wanting to be at home full-time. After some consideration, she informs Natalya that after WrestleMania 35, she wants to focus on starting a family. Natalya is very happy for her, but thinks that will affect the WWE greatly.

That concludes this week's episode. Thanks for watching!