The Ladies Prepare for the WrestleMania 35 Weekend

Naomi, Carmella and Sonya Deville find out that they will part of a 30-woman battle royal. All three women are excited. In the meantime, the ladies are busy with meet-and-greets. Natalya says that she invited 35 of her family members to watch her father get inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony.

The Bellas Want The Tag Titles

Nikki and Brie Bella are glad that they get to be part of WrestleMania 35. Nia Jax gives them a call and lets them know that she took their advice and apologized to Carmella. The Bellas are happy that she is turning over a new leaf.

After their conversation with Jax, The Bellas discuss the possibility of competing for the WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

The next day, Nikki informs Brie that she talked to the WWE and they want her and Brie to make a comeback, by doing a storyline that leads up to them winning the tag team titles. Brie is a little hesitant, since she wants to have another baby.

Natalya Inducts Her Father Into the WWE Hall of Fame

Natalya and Bret Hart will give the speeches for her father's induction.

Before the ceremony, Natalya is given an induction ring in honor of her father. She also meets up with Deville and gives her an LGBT flag pin for her to wear at the ceremony. Deville is thrilled and thankful.

Additionally, Natalya is worried that Harts's speech is too long for the ceremony. Since it's supposed to be a two-hour event, she informs Bret to cut his speech a tad.

Now, the speech. As Hart is giving the speech, a fan from the audience comes into the ring and attempts to attack him. The camera crew did not film the man attacking Hart, due to credible recognition. Natalya is terrified. After the attempted attack, they both continue their speeches.

WrestleMania 35 Is Here

Jax is soaking it all in before her four-way match for the women's tag team titles. She doesn't know if this will be her last match in the WWE after she gets double knee surgery.

Mickey, a makeup artist for the women, is so proud of Deville for representing the LGBT community. He starts to cry and thanks her for being so brave for their community.

Corey Graves looks for Carmella backstage and kisses her before her match. She is so happy that he kissed her in front of everyone. Now, they don't have to worry about the "homewrecker" comments anymore.

The first match shown is the 30-woman battle royale. Carmella wins the match!

The next match shown is a four-way match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. Naomi is worried about Jax during this match. She hopes that she doesn't cause any more damage to her knees. During the match, Jax climbs to the top rope. Beth Phoenix pushes her off. She's disappointed that she couldn't showcase her new signature move.

And now, the triple threat winner takes all match between Ronda Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Rousey is ecstatic that Joan Jett personally performed her theme song live. Natalya is emotional during Rousey's match, because she knows this will be her last match with the WWE.

The show ends with Rousey hitting Lynch so hard that she breaks her hand.

