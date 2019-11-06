- This week's WWE NXT episode saw Santana Garrett make her official TV debut for the brand. She lost to Taynara Conti. Garrett worked two NXT TV matches in 2017 and 2018, but this was her first televised bout since being announced in the mid-August WWE Performance Center Class. Taynara has lost several NXT TV matches in the past two years, including two losses to Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai in the USA Network area, but this was her first win. Above is video from tonight's match.

- The following WWE 205 Live matches were taped tonight at the NXT Arena from Full Sail University in Winter Park, FL:

* Mansoor Al-Shehail vs. The Brian Kendrick

* NXT Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush vs. Raul Mendoza in a non-title match

These matches will air on the WWE Network this Friday night at 10pm ET due to SmackDown taping in Manchester, England this week. You can click here to read spoilers from the pre-NXT tapings.

- Tonight's NXT TV tapings from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University saw Triple H bring Jeremy Ganger out to the ring for a special segment. Ganger is the indie wrestler and bouncer who was credited with saving lives before the shooting at a bar named Ned Peppers in Dayton, Ohio this past August. 9 people were killed in the shooting and another 27 were injured, 17 by the gunman Connor Stephen Betts, who was killed by police shortly after the shooting began.

Triple H told fans that Ganger was a real hero, and presented him with a NXT Title belt.

You can see a few fan tweets from the dark segment below:

A special in ring presentation to honor Jeremy Granger who saved many lives during the Dayton shootings. @TripleH shares an NXT championship with Jeremy in a great moment. pic.twitter.com/e1O38s65PV — JJ Williams (@JJWilliamsWON) November 7, 2019

Scoop #3: Triple H has something special he wants us all to be a part of



Tonight they have a real hero at NXT live



They introduce The Bouncer who saved countless lives during The Dayton Club Shooting, Jeremy Ganger



Triple H presents Jeremy with an NXT Title Belt pic.twitter.com/YyEBmKvEEN — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) November 7, 2019